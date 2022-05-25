Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO completes transfer of 908 hectares of mangrove land to forest dept

The City and Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO has completed the process of transferring 908 hectares of mangrove land to the Maharashtra forest department, an official said on Wednesday. The CIDCO has so far handed over 1,258 hectares of mangrove land in Panvel and Uran tehsils and with the latest transfer, it has completed the process of handing over all mangrove lands in Navi Mumbai, he added.

Updated: 25-05-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:39 IST
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has completed the process of transferring 908 hectares of mangrove land to the Maharashtra forest department, an official said on Wednesday. The CIDCO on Tuesday completed the process of transferring 908 hectares of land, of which 279 hectares was with the corporation, while it has given a no objection certificate for 629 hectares of mangrove land in its area to the forest department, he said.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had in April instructed the corporation to handover the land to the forest department, the official said. The CIDCO has so far handed over 1,258 hectares of mangrove land in Panvel and Uran tehsils and with the latest transfer, it has completed the process of handing over all mangrove lands in Navi Mumbai, he added.

