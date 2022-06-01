Left Menu

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-06-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 10:26 IST
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAJPL)

For the first time, the SuperCam onboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover recently used the Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science, or AEGIS, an AI-based software that enables target selection for chemical analysis.

AEGIS testing on the Perseverance Mars rover started in March and after tweaking several parameters on successive tests, the SuperCam laser was used by AEGIS for the first time last week. The mission team plans to use the software frequently from now on to provide more rapid data on the composition of rocks around the rover's path.

Developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for previous rover missions, AEGIS was adapted for SuperCam on the Perseverance Mars rover. The rover selected two targets on Sol 442 and shot them with the SuperCam laser to determine their elemental compositions.

Usually, when the operations team on Earth picks the target, the observations are not made until the following day. But, if the rover selects its own targets, it can shoot them right after a drive, many hours before the rover team has time to receive and analyze the Navcam (navigation camera) images from the rover's new location and select targets.

According to NASA, the artificial intelligence-based software requests Navcam images to be taken, and it then analyzes the images to find rocks and prioritize them for analysis based on size, brightness, and several other features. It subsequently initiates a sequence in which SuperCam fires its laser to determine the chemical makeup of one or two top priority targets selected from the Navcam images.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022