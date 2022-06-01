Meghalaya govt's project gets international recognition

A Meghalaya government's initiative to swiftly implement various development projects has got international recognition with a Geneva-based organisation honouring state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the project.

The Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA) project, being implemented by the planning department of the Meghalaya government, was recognised by the United Nation's World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022, a press release said.

The MeghEA was adjudged the best project in the category of 'the role of governments in the promotion of ICTs for development'.

Chief Minister Sangma received the honour at an event held in Geneva.

The project has several components such as 'government to citizen or business services', 'government to employee services' and 'government to government services. ''Was honoured to receive on behalf of Meghalaya, the @WSISprocess Award by the @UN for the Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA)- India's 1st Enterprise Architecture Initiative at Geneva, Switzerland yesterday,'' Sangma tweeted.

He said the MeghEA has benefitted departments in sanctioning and administrative approvals of schemes in a matter of days which earlier took months.

''I congratulate Team Meghalaya for ensuring the implementation of this project,'' the chief minister said in another tweet.

The e-proposal system, part of the government-to-government component, enables faster processing and tracking of schemes. The system transforms the entire administrative approvals and sanctions of citizens' schemes through the use of modern technology. It integrates multiple departments, directorates and other government agencies, the release said.

In merely two months, close to 1,600 proposals have been submitted through this e-Proposal system and an amount of Rs 790 crores have been sanctioned. The transformation has led to processing in days which used to take months in the previous process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)