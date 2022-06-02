Flood situation improves in Assam, 75,000 still hit

The flood situation in Assam improved significantly on Thursday though nearly 75,000 people are still hit by the deluge in four districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 74,800 persons are hit due to floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Morigaon is the worst hit with over 40,000 people suffering, followed by Nagaon where more than 21,000 are reeling and another 13,700 people hit in Cachar.

Till Wednesday, almost 1.02 lakh people were affected in the deluge across four districts in the state.

There were no reports of any more deaths in the state and the toll in this year's flood and landslides remained at 38.

A total 88,044 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across nine districts, ASDMA said.

At present 140 villages are under water and 5,578.77 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam.

The authorities are operating seven relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 705 people, including 165 children, have taken shelter, it said.

They have distributed 221.39 quintals of rice, pulses and salt, 793 litres of mustard oil and other flood relief items.

The ASDMA said massive erosions have taken place in Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Udalguri and Karbi Anglong, it said.

