Left Menu

India one of few nations that have delivered on climate action commitments: Bhupender Yadav

During the last decade, India has seen large-scale inclusive economic development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:21 IST
India one of few nations that have delivered on climate action commitments: Bhupender Yadav
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
  • Country:
  • India

India is one of the few nations that have delivered on their climate action commitments and are increasing the use of renewable energy going forward, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Presenting India's ''national statement'' at the Stockholm +50 conference, Yadav said India has seen large-scale inclusive economic development in the last decade by disengaging the development process from environmental degradation.

The conference is being held to commemorate 50 years of the Stockholm Conference -- the first United Nations conference on environment.

''India is the world's largest democracy and the fastest growing large economy. It is one of the few nations which have delivered on their climate action commitments and are increasing the use of renewable energy going forward.

''India is one of the world's mega biodiversity regions and has been increasing its forest cover and restoring wildlife. During the last decade, India has seen large-scale inclusive economic development. We have achieved this development by disengaging the development process from environmental degradation,'' the minister said.

Reiterating the need for equity and justice in global climate change negotiations, Yadav said, ''Climate justice aims at providing a level playing field to all communities across the world and empowering them with financial and technological interventions.

''The principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change like 'Equity', 'Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities' (CBDR–RC) are the basis for providing a dignified life to all across the world based on respective national circumstances.'' CBDR–RC acknowledges the different capabilities and differing responsibilities of individual countries in addressing climate change.

India aims for a futuristic, inclusive and sustainable development and it has worked with partners for significant global initiatives, including the Leadership Group of Industry Transition, International Solar Alliance, Infrastructure for Resilient Island States and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022