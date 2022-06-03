Left Menu

Maha: Temperatures breach 45 degrees Celsius mark in Vidarbha; IMD issues heatwave forecast for Jun 4-5

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:02 IST
Maha: Temperatures breach 45 degrees Celsius mark in Vidarbha; IMD issues heatwave forecast for Jun 4-5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave warning for the region.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a 'yellow alert' and forecasts heatwaves till June 5 in some areas of Wardha and Chandrapur and till June 4 in places in Nagpur and Gondia.

''In the 24-period ending at 8.30 am today, Chandrapur recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius, Brahmpuri 45.3 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.4 degrees Celsius and Nagpur 45 degrees Celsius,'' an RMC official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022