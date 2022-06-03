Maha: Temperatures breach 45 degrees Celsius mark in Vidarbha; IMD issues heatwave forecast for Jun 4-5

Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave warning for the region.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a 'yellow alert' and forecasts heatwaves till June 5 in some areas of Wardha and Chandrapur and till June 4 in places in Nagpur and Gondia.

''In the 24-period ending at 8.30 am today, Chandrapur recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius, Brahmpuri 45.3 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.4 degrees Celsius and Nagpur 45 degrees Celsius,'' an RMC official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)