Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile region- EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Antofagasta, Chile region on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 146 km (90.72 miles), EMSC said.
