Adventure sports activities started in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:25 IST
The Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday launched adventure and sports activities in an effort to attract tourists, officials said.

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma inaugurated the activities organised by the Kishtwar Development Authority (KDA) at the Chowgam grounds, they said.

They said the Zorbing ball adventure was introduced on the first day and other activities, including sky jumper trampoline and paragliding, shall be introduced in the coming days.

Sharma appreciated the KDA for introducing the adventure activities, and said, ''Kishtwar township and other areas have great potential for paragliding, which needs to be exploited for attracting tourists.'' PTI TAS IJT

