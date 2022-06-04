Left Menu

PM Modi to launch 'lifestyle for environment' movement Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Lifestyle for the Environment LiFE Movement, a global initiative, on Sunday via video conferencing.The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the launch will initiate LiFE global call for papers inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:59 IST
PM Modi to launch 'lifestyle for environment' movement Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement', a global initiative, on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the launch will initiate ''LiFE global call for papers'' inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle. Modi will also deliver the keynote address during the programme.

It said the programme will also witness participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nudge theory author Cass Sunstein, World Resources Institute CEO and president Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP Global Head Inger Andersen, UNDP Global Head Achim Steiner and World Bank president David Malpass, among others.

The idea of LiFE was introduced by the prime minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on ''mindful and deliberate utilisation'' instead of ''mindless and destructive consumption'', it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022