Arunachal CM focuses on local sustainability, low-carbon mobility to tackle climate change

Urging people to work for the protection of the environment, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday called for immediate attention to deal with climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollution. He also appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities to tackle the environmental issues through low carbon mobility, waste and plastics management, and local sustainability. ''Three planet emergencies - climate change, biodiversity and nature loss, and pollution, and waste - cry for immediate attention. On #WorldEnvironmentDay I call upon citizens to join hands to tackle them through low carbon mobility; waste and plastics Mngmt & local sustainability,'' Khandu wrote on Twitter. On the occasion of World Environment Day, he planted a sapling and appealed to all to do their best to ''protect and preserve the natural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh''. ''Our mother nature nourishes us and helps in our well-being at every point and the responsibility of saving her lies on all of us...No better pleasure than nurturing Mother Earth and doing our own very tiny bits to add to her beauty & plenty,'' he said on the microblogging site.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra along with his wife Neelam Misra participated in an event with the children of Oju Mission School at Naharlagun near here.

The governor planted a sapling on the school campus and said that there is a need for a change of mindset towards nature for the perfect balance between ecology and development.

''Every citizen must imbibe the mantra to leave this planet in a better state and shape than what he or she has inherited from one's forebears by wisely ensuring a cleaner, greener, and nature compatible lifestyle,'' he said.

Mishra appealed to the people of the state, especially the students and youth, to plant as many saplings as possible to make Arunachal Pradesh a better place for the posterity to live.

Pained to learn that the intake capacity of the institute has been reduced due to a lack of infrastructure, the governor assured the school authorities of trying to get them a hostel block through the Corporate Social Responsibility fund. For proper development of the school premises, the governor asked the administration to prepare a master plan by an architect.

Earlier, the governor interacted with children from Puroik Community and orphans from districts affected by the insurgency.

