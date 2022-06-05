Left Menu

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:46 IST
Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains
  • Country:
  • India

Conducting a surprise inspection of the Central Jail here on Sunday, Punjab Jails and Mines Minister Harjot Singh Bains said previous governments in the state had taken no steps to reform prisons.

But prisons are now being modernised by the AAP government, he said.

More than 1,000 mobile phones have been confiscated in prisons since the AAP government came to power, the minister said.

''Previous governments did not pay any attention to the basic development of the prisons but now we are recruiting new staff to meet the shortage in the prison department,'' he said.

The recruitment process of 1,000 jail warders is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022