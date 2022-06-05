Destruction of natural habitats due to climate change, human intervention affecting MP's kharmor numbers, say bird experts

Bird experts have expressed concern over the dwindling presence of the kharmor, or the Lesser Florican, in Madhya Pradesh due to destruction of natural habitats caused by climate change and increasing human intervention.

This migratory bird has not been seen in the Kharmor Sanctuary at Sailana in Ratlam district for the last three monsoons, while its presence has come down to single digits over this period in its natural habitats in Neemuch, Dhar and Jhabua, Ajay Gadikar, an ornithologist working for its conservation in association with the state forest department, told PTI on Sunday.

''The migratory kharmor arrive in Madhya Pradesh for breeding during the monsoon and build their nests in the grassland. However, it has been deprived of natural habitats in the state due to climate change and erratic rains,'' he said.

''They have reached the verge of extinction from MP due to increasing interference of humans in the windmills and natural habitats. Big efforts are needed for the conservation of this bird,'' he added.

PC Dubey, chairperson of the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, also said the kharmor's existence was in danger in MP due to the destruction of natural habitats, adding that people living in these areas must be made part of conservation efforts.

Dubey retired in 2020 from the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and has worked for a long time to save the kharmor in MP.

''Due to strict rules and regulations, there are many restrictions on constructions and sale, purchase of private farms and lands around kharmor sanctuaries. That's why they (people) don't like this bird. The government should encourage people to protect kharmor by relaxing the rules,'' he said.

Kharmor, found only in the Indian subcontinent, is a critically endangered species, with fewer than 500 left.

