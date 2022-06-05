Respecting nature part of Indian culture: Bihar minister

Bihar Environment Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh 'Bablu' on Sunday said that respect for nature is inherent in Indian culture and tradition.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of World Environment Day here, he said that trees and rivers are worshipped in Hinduism. "Respect for nature is part of Indian culture and tradition, therefore, it becomes our responsibility to protect it. We must protect and preserve it for future generations," Singh said. The Ganga passes through areas that are considered sacred in Hinduism, he said.

"We must spread the idea of respecting animals, trees and the environment among people," the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar State Pollution Control Board Chairman Ashok Kumar Ghosh said that it is important to live in harmony with nature. "Sustainable development is possible only when the environment is protected and preserved," he said.

