Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium largest smelter reduces GHG emissions intensity by 12 pc in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:49 IST
Vedanta Aluminium largest smelter reduces GHG emissions intensity by 12 pc in FY22
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Aluminium largest smelter reduces GHG emissions intensity by 12 pc in FY22 Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions intensity by around 12 per cent in 2021-22.

''Vedanta Aluminium...is proud to declare that its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its GHG or greenhouse gas emissions intensity (carbon footprint) by around 12 per cent in FY22 over the previous fiscal, while increasing production volume by 20 per cent,'' the company said in a statement.

On World Environment Day, the company committed to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 25 per cent by 2030, over FY21 baseline, as part of its climate action endeavours.

''We have set ambitious targets for ourselves on our road to net zero carbon by 2050, with the first milestone being 25 per cent reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2030,'' Rahul Sharma, CEO of aluminium business of Vedanta Limited, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022