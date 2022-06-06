Left Menu

Minister assures support for Natarajar temple consecration

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday assured all possible help in conducting the 'kumbhabhishekam' (consecration) of the renowned Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, near here.

Announcing this after holding a discussion with the Dikshitars (Shaiva Brahmins) at the temple, State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said he had also discussed several issues concerning the devotees and the temple priests.

''The Dikshitars took me around the temple and I worshipped the Lord from the 'kanakasabha' (one of the five main halls in the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva). Later, I held a meeting with the priests,'' the Minister told reporters at the temple.

The government would serve as a bridge between the devotees and the Dikshitars, and ensure a cordial atmosphere prevailed always, he said.

The financial grant provided to about 12,959 temples throughout the State that perform one-time puja a day has been increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, he said.

