Minister assures support for Natarajar temple consecration
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday assured all possible help in conducting the 'kumbhabhishekam' (consecration) of the renowned Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, near here.
Announcing this after holding a discussion with the Dikshitars (Shaiva Brahmins) at the temple, State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said he had also discussed several issues concerning the devotees and the temple priests.
''The Dikshitars took me around the temple and I worshipped the Lord from the 'kanakasabha' (one of the five main halls in the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva). Later, I held a meeting with the priests,'' the Minister told reporters at the temple.
The government would serve as a bridge between the devotees and the Dikshitars, and ensure a cordial atmosphere prevailed always, he said.
The financial grant provided to about 12,959 temples throughout the State that perform one-time puja a day has been increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kanakasabha
- Dikshitars
- Hindu
- 'The Dikshitars
- Tamil Nadu
- Shiva
- Sekar Babu
- State
ALSO READ
Hindu devotees refer British era govt stand taken in 1936 suit over Gyanvapi mosque dispute
Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Delhi register wins on Day 7 of HI Junior Men National C'ship
ASI opposes in court plea seeking restoration of Hindu & Jain deities inside Qutub Minar complex
Why hate Hindus so much? Hardik Patel slams Gujarat Congress on Ram Mandir remark
ASI opposes in court plea seeking restoration of Hindu & Jain deities inside Qutub Minar complex