TMC takes out rallies for second day against Centre's 'delay' in clearing Bengal's MGNREGA dues

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:53 IST
The TMC, for the second consecutive day on Monday, took out protest rallies across West Bengal against the Centre's alleged delay in clearing state's dues under MGNREGA scheme.

Party leaders and workers raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government in Kolkata, West Midnapore, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas, among other places.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced that rallies would be taken out in every block of the state on June 5 and 6 in protest against the five-month delay.

She had alleged that the Centre was yet to release dues of Rs 6,000 crore under the 100-day work scheme.

In Ultadanga area of Kolkata, around 1,000 party activists took part in the demonstration during the day.

Similarly, iIn Dum Dum area of North 24 Parganas district, TMC activists hit the streets, carrying posters and placards criticising the economic policies of the Union government.

''The central government owes Rs 97,000 crore to West Bengal, in all. It is stifling the state out of vengeance,'' senior TMC leader and minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said.

