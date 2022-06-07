Indian peacekeepers with UNMISS garner respect, and admiration from local authorities, and communities for courage, exemplary service

Indian peacekeepers deployed with the UN Mission in South Sudan have been garnering respect and admiration from local authorities and citizens for their courage and service as they go above and beyond the call of duty to carry out their UN mandates and extend crucial capacity building skills and veterinary services to support communities.

India has been among the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions and in April this year, the 1,160 Indian peacekeepers serving in the Upper Nile state in South Sudan were awarded UN medals for their exemplary work and service.

Lt Col Phillip Varghese from the Indian veterinarians in Malakal, South Sudan told PTI in a telephonic interview that in the Upper Nile state, "we are the only contingent with the veterinary support. Apart from this, we also carry out a lot of capacity building,'' skills development initiatives, including computer skills training for students as well as various educational awareness programs in science for girls.

Lt Col Varghese, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), CIMIC (Civil-Military Coordination activities) Officer & Veterinary Detachment Commander INDBATT-1, and his unit have done commendable work in partnership with local communities and earned their admiration and respect.

He said that government veterinary facilities are almost non-existent and animals are essentially the source and sustenance of livelihood for all the local and indigenous communities. He added that by providing veterinary services and treating the animals, the health of the animals improves, which in turn has a positive impact on food security and income for the communities.

Given that animals and livestock are essential for the local communities, by providing the necessary veterinary services, the peacekeepers garner admiration and respect from the local population.

"We're supporting the local government machinery, the animal resources department. We are increasing the confidence among communities, we're building peace.

''Apart from the protection of civilians, what we are achieving is that we are increasing the coordination and liaisoning between various stakeholders," he said adding, that this is helping in day-to-day peacekeeping operations and in achieving the UN mandate.

Apart from providing treatment to animals, the Indian contingent also carries out other CIMIC activities, including capacity building and sharing best practices on animal management.

He said that under the direction of the Commander, INDBATT -1 Colonel Vijay Rawat, the contingent is focusing on three broad areas of health, education, and sports. The contingent also undertakes workshops for the youth, highlighting how they can be role models for peace and security.

After the Indian peacekeepers were awarded medals for their excellent service, Colonel Rawat said in a UNMISS article that "We have a strong belief in supporting income-generating activities, like vocational training. With skills, one can earn money and feed a family... We want to be remembered for having left positive memories of people living here." Lt Col Varghese said that their work, including treating animals and livestock, helps overall trust-building with the local population, and their work is well received and "very much appreciated." "Among the population, our work of capacity building, treatment of animals has been well-perceived," he said, adding that through treating the animals, they are supporting the people as well as the government machinery.

He said that for him and the entire Indian contingent, it is an honor to represent the country and to work in the multicultural and dynamic environment in South Sudan.

"India has got a long history of rich culture and heritage. Definitely, it's our moral obligation to contribute and do our part so that people should live in peace, more confidence, and security."

