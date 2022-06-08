Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU signed between National Institute for Environmental Studies Japan and ARIES India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish collaborative guidelines between the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan and Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), India so as to carry out and implement joint research (hereinafter referred to as "Joint Research") on air quality and climate change. Also, no such MoUs were signed by the ARIES, Nainital in the similar areas of research with any other foreign bodies in the past.

The following are some of the possible activities: -

a) Joint use and operation of scientific instruments

b) Exchange of scientific and technical information on observing methods

c) Joint analysis of observational data and making scientific reports

d) Joint educational and research activities.

e) Exchange of visiting scholars, including PhD students for the purpose of conducting research.

f) Joint scientific workshops and/or seminars

(With Inputs from PIB)

