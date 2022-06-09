Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's first houseboat on Chilika Lake
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday inaugurated the state's first houseboat on Chilika Lake.
Launching the luxury houseboat through video-conference, he said the facility would improve the tourism profile of the Chilika Lake, and attract both domestic and international travellers.
Patnaik said the lake, a major bio-diversity hotspot of the country, has the potential to transform Odisha as a major tourist destination.
The houseboat, christened 'Garuda', has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured at an investment of more than Rs 3 crore.
An initiative of Vikas Eco Resorts, the services of the houseboat will be available at Panthaniwas in Barkul, and later in Satapada, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naveen Patnaik
- Vikas Eco Resorts
- Panthaniwas
- Chilika Lake
- Odisha
- Satapada
- Garuda
- Barkul
ALSO READ
Olympic Values Education Programme launched in Odisha
Six Bengal tourists killed, 40 injured in road mishap in Odisha
Hans Women fight back to defeat Odisha Police in 5-goal thriller
Two people murdered in separate incidents in Odisha
IWL: Hans Women fight back to defeat Odisha Police in 5-goal thriller