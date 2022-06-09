New paradigm being created to further empower women: PM Modi

A new paradigm is being created to further empower women in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, while sharing information from a government portal about various schemes of his dispensation for the empowerment of women.

PM Modi, in his tweets, shared articles from a government portal about the various schemes and initiatives of his government for the welfare and empowerment of women.

He posted, ''You will enjoy reading these articles on how a new paradigm is being created to further empower women. These efforts cover diverse sectors and have ensured more dignity as well as opportunities for women.'' He tweeted with the hashtag of ''8 Years Of Women Empowerment''.

The articles cited various initiatives like a boost in gender ratio in favour of women, 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, 2.7 crore of 'Sukanya Samridhi Accounts' where girls enjoy a better interest rate, over nine crore of free LPG connections, 68 per cent of government housing scheme beneficiaries being women and abolition of instant triple talaq, among others.

On Thursday, the prime minister also hosted at his residence a delegation of women students from Nagaland who are visiting the national capital as part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

The PMO said the students expressed their happiness on meeting Modi while seeking his views on a host of topics like his vision for North-East, his experiences in Nagaland and importance of Yoga in a free-wheeling interaction. During the interaction, Modi asked the students about their experience of visiting and exploring various tourist places here. He also advised them to visit PM Sangrahalaya and the National War Memorial during their stay, it said. The meeting was organised by the National Commission for Women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)