Sisodia directs officials to submit maintenance report of Chandni Chowk market

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed officials to submit a report on the maintenance of the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market and asked them to ensure that the place does not lose its sheen. The redeveloped market was inaugurated in September, 2021. Laxity of officials will not be tolerated in this regard, he added. His directives came after a surprise inspection of the popular Chandni Chowk market on Thursday evening.

During the inspection, he expressed "unhappiness" over the poor upkeep of the redeveloped market. "The Delhi Government has beautified Chandni Chowk, but during the visit there yesterday, it was very sad to see the negligence of the concerned agency towards the maintenance and cleanliness of the market. Have ordered the officials to take care of the upkeep of the market and submit the report to me. Such laxity will not be tolerated," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday. During the visit Sisodia pointed out garbage strewn on the road and dangling cables and wires. The minister also met traders of the market and sought to know their issues and concerns.

