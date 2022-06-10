Left Menu

Goa: Union minister Sitharaman to inaugurate National Museum of Customs and GST

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:22 IST
Goa: Union minister Sitharaman to inaugurate National Museum of Customs and GST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday dedicate to the nation 'Dharohar', the National Museum of Customs and GST here as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week' celebrations, an official said.

As per a release of the Press Information Bureau, 'Dharohar' is housed in Panaji's famous Blue Building on the banks of the Mandovi River. The two storey building, which was earlier known as Alfandega during Portuguese rule, is 400 years old, it added.

''Dharohar is one of its kind museums in the country that showcases not only the artefacts seized by Indian Customs across the country but also depicts basic Customs procedures for the knowledge of general public,'' the PIB release informed.

''Notable among its displays are the handwritten manuscript of Ain-i-Akbari, replica of Amin pillars, seized metal and stone artefacts, ivory items and wildlife items,'' it added.

The recent addition comes in the form of the GST gallery that showcases journey of the making of Goods and Services Tax, the most historical indirect taxation reform of New India, the PIB release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
4
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022