Ensure highest standards of construction: Delhi L-G on Bharat Vandana Park

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday visited the site of the upcoming Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, and directed officials to ensure the highest standards of construction in the project.The park coming up in Dwarka sub-city will be spread over 220 acres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:42 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday visited the site of the upcoming Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, and directed officials to ensure the ''highest standards'' of construction in the project.

The park coming up in Dwarka sub-city will be spread over 220 acres. It will be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes, officials said.

The Delhi L-G, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, tweeted pictures from his site visit.

''Took an on-site stock of the works & progress at the ambitious upcoming Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka. Stressed on pristine quality & instructed officials from @official_dda & NBCC to try complete the project before scheduled deadline, ensuring highest standards of construction,'' he said.

Former Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal had in August 2021 directed officials to ''strictly adhere'' to timelines laid down for the Bharat Vandana Park project.

The park is expected to be ready ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

