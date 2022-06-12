Iranian state-controlled media say Mahan Air aircraft seized in Argentina; no official confirmation
An Iranian Boeing 747 belonging to Mahan Air was seized in Argentina, Iranian state-controlled media said on Sunday.
There was no official confirmation of the report that was published by state television and the semi-official ISNA news agency.
