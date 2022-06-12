Left Menu

J&K admin to provide subsidised timber to houseboat, shikara owners

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration will provide subsidised timber for repairs and maintenance of houseboats and taxi shikaras, an official said on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he said.

The council approved the proposal of the Tourism Department to provide subsidised timber to the owners of houseboats and taxi shikaras, the spokesperson said.

Timber will be provided for minor/periodical repairs and upkeep of registered houseboats on 50 per cent concessional rate up to a maximum of 70 per cent requirement or 30 cubic feet, whichever is less, through the Forest Department, he said.

The timber will be provided to the beneficiaries once in six years, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, for reconstruction and major repairs of houseboats, the timber will be provided on a one-time basis, on 50 per cent concessional rate up to a maximum of 70 per cent of the requirement or 80 cubic feet, whichever is less, the spokesperson said.

In case of registered taxi shikaras, the timber will be provided for periodical repairs/ maintenance on 50 per cent concessional rates to a maximum of 70 per cent of requirement or 15 cubic feet, whichever is less, once in five years, he said.

Under this initiative, the eligible houseboat owners and shikarawalas will be identified by the Director Tourism, Kashmir, who will purchase the required quantity of timber to be further distributed; through e-auction from the Forest Development Corporation Limited, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

