NASA's HiRISE spots large impact crater in the southern highlands of Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-06-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 11:35 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

This image captured by the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows the central pit of a large impact crater in the southern highlands of the Red Planet.

The varied colours seen in this image suggest that a range of rock types are present on the Martian surface. According to the mission team, studying these rocks from far below the surface helps scientists understand ancient Mars as well as the processes that have altered the rocks after they formed and were buried.

Designed to study active surface processes and landscape evolution, HiRISE is the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet. It was launched in 2005 and is one of six instruments onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The camera operates in visible wavelengths, the same as human eyes, but with a telescopic lens that produces images at resolutions never before seen in planetary exploration missions. It also makes observations at near-infrared wavelengths to obtain information on the mineral groups present.

