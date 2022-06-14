Govt schemes must reach all beneficiaries: Arunachal min

Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday directed state government officials to ensure complete coverage of the flagship programmes of the Central and state governments.

Reviewing the implementation of the flagship programmes in his home constituency Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, Felix expressed dissatisfaction over the low enrolment of eligible beneficiaries in a few schemes.

"Depriving eligible beneficiaries of their rights and benefits is a crime against humanity," the minister said, directing all officers to undertake rectification measures and make progress, an official communiqué said here.

Emphasising the necessity of undertaking field visits, Felix said that officials should not depend on beneficiaries to turn up.

Instead, they should make it a point to reach out to the beneficiaries.

He directed the Kurung Kumey DC to conduct review meetings every fortnight with the departmental heads and report its progress and achievements for the e-pragati meetings which are held every month by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The minister also urged departmental heads to involve panchayats in every beneficiary-oriented scheme.

Departmental heads and panchayats should open a communication line and cooperate in identifying and motivating eligible beneficiaries through field visits and awareness initiatives, Felix said.

"Our effort should be towards making Kurung Kumey 'Atma Nirbhar' by meeting the aspirations and expectations of the people," the minister said.

Participating in the meeting, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) general manager Col. Prabhakar Kumar said that construction works under Package 3 to 6 of the Joram-Koloriang road, including bridges, would be completed by January 31, next year.

As for Package 7 and 8 which are facing unexpected hurdles in the form of sliding zones at various locations, Col Kumar said that they would be sorted out post-monsoon.

