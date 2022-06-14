Fire put out in forest near Shimla airport: Official
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in a forest near Shimla airport on Tuesday evening, a fire department official said. It took over three hours to put out the fire with the help of three fire tenders, he added. The airport was situated in Jubbarhatti on the outskirts of Shimla city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
