3 drown in sea near Juhu beach in Mumbai

After some time, they also traced the body of Aman Gupta 21, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons, including a minor, drowned while swimming in the sea near the Juhu beach in Mumbai, a civic official said on Wednesday.

The three ventured into the waters behind JW Marriott Hotel in suburban Santacruz on Tuesday afternoon and later went missing, he said.

Rescue teams of the fire brigade and Navy divers subsequently started a search operation but stopped it around 8 pm.

On Wednesday morning, rescuers initially fished out the bodies of Kaustubh Ganesh Gupta (18) and Paresh Ganesh Gupta (16). After some time, they also traced the body of Aman Gupta (21), the official said. The bodies were sent to the Cooper Hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

