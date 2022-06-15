3 drown in sea near Juhu beach in Mumbai
Three persons, including a minor, drowned while swimming in the sea near the Juhu beach in Mumbai, a civic official said on Wednesday.
The three ventured into the waters behind JW Marriott Hotel in suburban Santacruz on Tuesday afternoon and later went missing, he said.
Rescue teams of the fire brigade and Navy divers subsequently started a search operation but stopped it around 8 pm.
On Wednesday morning, rescuers initially fished out the bodies of Kaustubh Ganesh Gupta (18) and Paresh Ganesh Gupta (16). After some time, they also traced the body of Aman Gupta (21), the official said. The bodies were sent to the Cooper Hospital, he added.
