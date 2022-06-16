Left Menu

Popular Kannada Actress Pranitha Subhash inaugurates Club Antaliea

We Offer Luxurious Independent Villas in Thanisandra Road, North Bangalore Prominent and renowned builders are coming up with creative designs and ideas for luxury villa projects in Bangalore with advanced build quality and technology.

PTI | India | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:36 IST
Popular Kannada Actress Pranitha Subhash inaugurates Club Antaliea
  • Country:
  • China

Srikant B. - Managing Director -Sumedhaa Developers, Sanjeev Singh – CEO - Sumedhaa Developers along with Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash inaugurated the much awaited Club Antaliea and did a formal handover of the same to the residents of Antaliea Homes community.

Sumedhaa Developers (Nurturing Trust) is a start-up player in Bangalore real estate industry. Everyone dreams to have their own home & they help many of them to make their dreams come true. They build each home painstakingly, with focus on Quality, flexibility in Payments, Useful detailing & ensure Value for money. They desire to earn people's trust and confidence while they create whenever they launch their new product.

BDA-approved plans and clear title deeds for your next dream home and Antaliea offers nothing less than that. Enjoy absolute transparency in all your transactions with us. We Offer Luxurious Independent Villas in Thanisandra Road, North Bangalore Prominent and renowned builders are coming up with creative designs and ideas for luxury villa projects in Bangalore with advanced build quality and technology. Villas ensure a silent environment from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Owning a luxury villa ensures a personalized and bespoke design to suit and reflect the personality of the buyer. Rich landscape, exterior and interior elements of the villa to have specific aesthetic appeal, individuality, uniqueness can be curated.

Antaliea homes comprises of 4BHK Independent Villas with Plots Size of 30 X50 = 1500 Sqft in different dimensions With 130 Villa's.

* Built up Area : 2810 Sqft * Door facing: North East & North West.

* Structure of G+2 with Proper setback space and Open Terrace access.

* A khaata with Vaastu compliant.

* OC received * RERA Approved Location: Antaliea Homes is located in a well-connected area of Agrahara Badavane. This luxurious residential project is between the outer Ring Road and the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, near the upcoming metro Station Vicinity : Numerous supermarkets, malls, schools, and hospitals are in its proximity. The nearest railway station is Yelahanka. While it takes 15 minutes to reach Manyta Tech Park, Elements Mall, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and DP School, within a radius of 5kms, you will find Regal Hospital, Rava College, and Bharatiya City, among many other life conveniences. Amenities: Antaliea Homes is loaded with futuristic amenities that give you the comfort of a millennial lifestyle. Utilities such as Gym, Yoga Area., Kid play Area, Power backup, Jogging track and Swimming pool and Amphitheatre to maintain adequate fitness levels. The multi-purpose community hall and beautiful banquet space are the venues that can create the perfect backdrop for your special moments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022