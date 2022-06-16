Popular Kannada Actress Pranitha Subhash inaugurates Club Antaliea

Srikant B. - Managing Director -Sumedhaa Developers, Sanjeev Singh – CEO - Sumedhaa Developers along with Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash inaugurated the much awaited Club Antaliea and did a formal handover of the same to the residents of Antaliea Homes community.

Sumedhaa Developers (Nurturing Trust) is a start-up player in Bangalore real estate industry. Everyone dreams to have their own home & they help many of them to make their dreams come true. They build each home painstakingly, with focus on Quality, flexibility in Payments, Useful detailing & ensure Value for money. They desire to earn people's trust and confidence while they create whenever they launch their new product.

BDA-approved plans and clear title deeds for your next dream home and Antaliea offers nothing less than that. Enjoy absolute transparency in all your transactions with us. We Offer Luxurious Independent Villas in Thanisandra Road, North Bangalore Prominent and renowned builders are coming up with creative designs and ideas for luxury villa projects in Bangalore with advanced build quality and technology. Villas ensure a silent environment from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Owning a luxury villa ensures a personalized and bespoke design to suit and reflect the personality of the buyer. Rich landscape, exterior and interior elements of the villa to have specific aesthetic appeal, individuality, uniqueness can be curated.

Antaliea homes comprises of 4BHK Independent Villas with Plots Size of 30 X50 = 1500 Sqft in different dimensions With 130 Villa's.

* Built up Area : 2810 Sqft * Door facing: North East & North West.

* Structure of G+2 with Proper setback space and Open Terrace access.

* A khaata with Vaastu compliant.

* OC received * RERA Approved Location: Antaliea Homes is located in a well-connected area of Agrahara Badavane. This luxurious residential project is between the outer Ring Road and the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, near the upcoming metro Station Vicinity : Numerous supermarkets, malls, schools, and hospitals are in its proximity. The nearest railway station is Yelahanka. While it takes 15 minutes to reach Manyta Tech Park, Elements Mall, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and DP School, within a radius of 5kms, you will find Regal Hospital, Rava College, and Bharatiya City, among many other life conveniences. Amenities: Antaliea Homes is loaded with futuristic amenities that give you the comfort of a millennial lifestyle. Utilities such as Gym, Yoga Area., Kid play Area, Power backup, Jogging track and Swimming pool and Amphitheatre to maintain adequate fitness levels. The multi-purpose community hall and beautiful banquet space are the venues that can create the perfect backdrop for your special moments.

