PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:47 IST
Monsoon likely to hit Jharkhand within 48 hours: MeT
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Jharkhand within 48 hours, weather officials said on Thursday.

Parts of Jharkhand are experiencing a change in weather with a cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday, which makes conditions favorable for further advancement of the monsoon, officials said.

The normal date for monsoon onset in Jharkhand is June 10. It, however, hit Jharkhand between June 12 and June 25 in 2010, according to the monsoon onset record of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

In 2021, the monsoon broke in Jharkhand on June 12. The state recorded 1043.4 mm of rainfall against the normal average rainfall of 1054.7 mm in four-month of the season from June 1 to September 30 last year, officials said.

"Conditions seem favorable for further advancement of southwest monsoon in Jharkhand. But, certain parameters need to be satisfied to declare monsoon onset. In Jharkhand and neighboring states like Bihar and West Bengal, the parameters are yet to be fulfilled," said Abhishek Anand, in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

He added, "We are expecting monsoon to hit Jharkhand within 48 hours, which means by Saturday." Rainfall deficiency is rising with delay in the onset. The state has recorded a rainfall deficiency of 60 percent between June 1 and June 16. Barring two districts that received normal rainfall, 15 districts have received large deficient and six districts deficient rainfall during the period. One district (Garhwa) received no rainfall till now this month, weather officials said.

According to the weather bulletin of Thursday, Jharkhand is likely to see fairly widespread rainfall with light to moderate showers in most parts of the state between June 16 and June 20.

Anand, however, was alerted of lightning activity during the period. "Lightning activities generally increase during the onset of monsoon. Therefore, people need to be alert and protected," he said.

