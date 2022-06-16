Left Menu

Child dead, three others injured in house collapse in Delhi's Paharganj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 23:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed and his three other family members were injured when their house in central Delhi's Paharganj area collapsed on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the house collapse near Khanna Market was received at 8.40 pm.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Amjad, his sisters Zareena (one-and-a half years old) and Alifa (eight years) and their father Md. Zaheer (52) were pulled out from the debris. They were taken to Kalawati Hospital where Amjad was declared dead, the officials said.

A senior fire official said a search is on for other people suspected to be trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited.

