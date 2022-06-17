Dhami visits Badrinath, reviews progress of redevelopment work under master plan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Badrinath on Friday to review the progress of redevelopment projects taken up at the Himalayan temple under a master plan and asked officials to speed up the work.

Projects reviewed by Dhami included riverfront development, construction of an arrival plaza, beautification of lakes near the temple and construction of a loop road and a bypass by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), among others.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana briefed Dhami on the progress of the projects taken up in the first phase of the implementation of the master plan for Badrinath.

Talking to reporters, Dhami said the infrastructural projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan, which is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are aimed at improving facilities for pilgrims and making the pilgrimage more convenient and smooth for them.

Streetscaping, queue management, temple and ghat beautification, development of Badrish forest and parking facilities are also part of the master plan, he said.

The chief minister asked officials to complete the projects in a time-bound manner without making any compromises on the quality of work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)