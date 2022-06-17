Left Menu

Drought threatens northern Italy's crops, lobby warns

"The total damage (is) already set to exceed one billion euros ($1.05 billion)," CIA said in a statement, adding that water shortages could also hit the production of corn and soya, whose supply is already under threat due to the war in Ukraine. The governors of the northern Piedmont and Lombardy regions - where part of the agricultural output depends on the Po river - said they would ask the national government to declare a drought state of emergency.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:46 IST
Drought threatens northern Italy's crops, lobby warns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Northern Italian regions risk losing up to half their agricultural output due to a drought, a farm lobby said on Friday, as lakes and rivers across much of Italy start to run dangerously low, jeopardizing irrigation.

The Federation of Italian utility companies, Utilitalia, warned this week that the country's longest river, the Po, was experiencing its worst drought for 70 years, leaving many sections of the vast, northern waterway completely dried up. Other rivers stretching into central Italy were also far lower than normal at this time of year, sector authority ANBI said, adding that the current crisis was highlighting "the consequences of climate change on the peninsula".

Agricultural lobby CIA urged immediate action, calling for emergency irrigation to save crops such as tomatoes and watermelons and the creation of new infrastructure, including basins for rainwater storage. "The total damage (is) already set to exceed one billion euros ($1.05 billion)," CIA said in a statement, adding that water shortages could also hit the production of corn and soya, whose supply is already under threat due to the war in Ukraine.

The governors of the northern Piedmont and Lombardy regions - where part of the agricultural output depends on the Po river - said they would ask the national government to declare a drought state of emergency. In some areas of Turin, Piedmont's capital, blackouts were reported overnight due to the hot weather stressing underground cables, local media reported.

Unusually high temperatures are being reported across Europe. Spain recorded its hottest pre-summer heatwave for at least 20 years and temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) were also reached in France.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022