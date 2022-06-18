Left Menu

Three killed as scooty falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:13 IST
Three killed as scooty falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, two of them brothers, died when their scooty fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Rataldhar on Lambgaon-Uttarkashi motor road at 12.45 pm, they said.

The scooty skidded on the road while it was raining and then fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge, killing the three on the spot, the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management office said.

The bodies were pulled out of the gorge by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Lal (45), his brother Sohan Lal (42) and Harsh Lal (40), it said.

They were on their way to Mukhem village when the accident took place, the Uttarkashi Disaster Management office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022