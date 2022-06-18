Three killed as scooty falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Three people, two of them brothers, died when their scooty fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Rataldhar on Lambgaon-Uttarkashi motor road at 12.45 pm, they said.

The scooty skidded on the road while it was raining and then fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge, killing the three on the spot, the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management office said.

The bodies were pulled out of the gorge by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Lal (45), his brother Sohan Lal (42) and Harsh Lal (40), it said.

They were on their way to Mukhem village when the accident took place, the Uttarkashi Disaster Management office said.

