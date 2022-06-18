BJP expels corporator after her arrest on charges of graft in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Saturday expelled a woman corporator who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) along with her husband for taking a bribe here, a party spokesman said.

J&K BJP president ordered the expulsion of the corporator Jyoti Devi of Trikuta Nagar from the basic membership of the party on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, the spokesman said.

He said the action against the corporator was taken in view of the fact that her husband has been caught accepting a bribe on her behalf.

The ACB trapped and arrested the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) corporator and her husband Sham Lal on Friday following a complaint by a contractor that she is demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuance of ‘Malba’ (debris) clearance certificate to release his payment for the construction work undertaken by him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)