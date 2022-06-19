Left Menu

Gujarat: Two killed, one injured in lightning strike; several areas receive rainfall

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:13 IST
Gujarat: Two killed, one injured in lightning strike; several areas receive rainfall
Representative Image
Two members of a family were killed and one person was injured in a lightning strike in Moti Jagdhar village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Sunday amid rain and thunder in many parts of the state.

Bhupati Mavji (25) and his nephew Ravi (10) were killed after lightning struck them in the afternoon when they were returning after completing a job under the MGNREGA scheme in Moti Jagdhar village, a Mahuva police station official said.

''A woman, who was seriously injured in the incident, was shifted to a hospital in Mahuva for treatment,'' he added.

As many as 57 taluks in Gujarat recorded some rainfall, with Mahuva in Bhavnagar receiving 15 mm rainfall between 10 am and 12 noon on Sunday, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall in isolated places in several districts of the state over the next five days.

