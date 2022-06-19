Five animal deaths in Kaziranga National Park in flood-hit Assam

At least five animals, including a leopard, have been killed in floods in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP), so far this year, an official statement said on Sunday.

More than 15 per cent of the park area has been inundated with the Brahmaputra river, which passes through it, flowing above the danger level at several places, it said. According to a flood report from KNP, four animals were killed after being hit by vehicles while crossing the national highway, which cuts through the park. These include one leopard and three hog deer.

Animals from KNP routinely cross over to the higher reaches of the bordering Karbi Anglong district during flooding.

Speed restriction of 40 km per hour is in force on the stretch of NH 37 that passes through it to ensure the safety of the animals.

Vehicles are fined if found to be driving above the prescribed limit.

Another hog deer, rescued during the flood died later, taking the number of animals killed in floods this year to five.

Three other hog deer, injured due to the floods, have been rescued by the Park authorities. A python was also rescued without any injuries, the report said.

Fifteen per cent of the total park area has been inundated so far. The total park area currently is 858.98 sq km.

Out of the total 223 camps inside the KNP, 44 have been flooded, the report said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing over the danger level at Nematighat, Numaligarh, Dhansiri Mukh and Tezpur, with the water levels at these points impacting the flood situation in the park.

Assam has been reeling under heavy floods, with 31 lakh people in 32 districts currently affected by the deluge.

At least 62 people have been killed in floods and landslides in the state this year so far.

