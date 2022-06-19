Left Menu

8 killed, 37 lakh people hit as flood situation in Assam worsens

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-06-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 20:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with eight more persons losing their lives and over 37 lakh people suffering across 30 districts, an official said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three persons died due to landslides and five people drowned at different places during the day.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 70.

More than 37,17,800 people are hit due to floods in 4,462 villages across 30 districts of the state, an ASDMA official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

