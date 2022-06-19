Left Menu

Proposal for IIT-Delhi experts to train PWD officials in road-marking

IIT-Delhi experts might train Public Works Department engineers on road-marking if a proposal by the Transport Department is accepted by the PWD, officials said on Sunday. We plan to put forth the suggestion that IIT-Delhi experts work with PWD engineers and train them on the new developments in terms of road marking, said an official.

IIT-Delhi experts might train Public Works Department engineers on road-marking if a proposal by the Transport Department is accepted by the PWD, officials said on Sunday. According to officials privy to the development, the second part of the bus lane enforcement drive will involve training of bus drivers and officials. The Transport Department has sought time from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to make a presentation on various proposals through which the PWD and Transport Department can work together on road marking for bus lanes, non-motorised vehicles. A pilot stretch between Brittania Chowk to Raja Garden junction had been identified on the basis of data on bunching of buses for implementation of signages for overtaking zones, expanded bus lanes, and pick off and drop off points. The Transport Department had carried out a project one month back in which it had made special markings. The Transport Department intends to present the report of this project to the Sisodia, who also is also the PWD minister. "We have IIT-Delhi experts working with us on various projects. The PWD engineers follow a set pattern for road marking but with changing times and development of various modes of transport, there need to be specialised lanes. We plan to put forth the suggestion that IIT-Delhi experts work with PWD engineers and train them on the new developments in terms of road marking," said an official. The Delhi government had started an intensive enforcement drive for buses and goods carriers from April 1.

