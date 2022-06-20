Police identifies Mundka fire death victim through DNA; hands her over to family
Her body was handed over to her parents on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police outer Sameer Sharma said.Blood samples of members of four families who claim to be related to Monika, Sweety, Parveen, and Soni Kumari were deposited with the Forensic Science Laboratory FSL on Thursday, police said.Regarding Geeta Devi, neither her parents are alive nor does she have children.
- Country:
- India
The body of a woman who had died in Mundka fire tragedy has been handed over to her family members after her DNA samples matched with her mother, police said on Monday.
According to police, six yet-to-be-identified bodies, are still lying in mortuary for which a DNA report is awaited.
These bodies are being claimed to be of Geeta Devi, Monika, Nisha, Sweety, Parveen, and Soni Kumari, by some families, police said.
Out of these six, the DNA sample of Nisha, a resident of Madanpur Dabas, was matched with her mother. Her body was handed over to her parents on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.
Blood samples of members of four families who claim to be related to Monika, Sweety, Parveen, and Soni Kumari were deposited with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday, police said.
"Regarding Geeta Devi, neither her parents are alive nor does she have children. Therefore, finding no other option, we gave blood samples of her brother and sister," Sharma said. He said the FSL has been unable to find satisfactory results with the blood samples of the siblings.
"We are coordinating with the FSL on regular basis,'' he said.
On May 13, at least 27 people were gutted or asphyxiated after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police registers FIR over Nupur Sharma getting threats for her controversial remarks
Mobisafar Services Private Limited partners with Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd for providing banking services on PAN INDIA basis by Sharman Joshi
LSE alumna Nupur Sharma has always been firebrand votary of Hindutva
Delhi Police registers FIR after Nupur Sharma alleges death threats over her controversial remarks
Remarks against Prophet: Mumbai Police will summon Nupur Sharma to record her statement, says city police chief