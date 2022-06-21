Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 183 km southwest of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 21-06-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 09:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 183 km southwest of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km which occurred at 7:15 am early in the morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on June 21, 2022, 07:15:47 IST, Lat: 10.39 and Long: 91.61, Depth: 10 km, Location: 183 km SW of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," Tweeted NCS. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

