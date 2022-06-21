Landslide snaps road connectivity in Arunachal capital

A massive landslide blocked an arterial road in Itanagar on Tuesday, causing a major traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles stranded for hours, officials said.

The landslide happened on Itanagar-Hollongi road near Chimphu around 10.30 am, they said.

Hundreds of cars and two-wheelers were stranded following the disaster on both flanks of the important road, they added.

Though the administration has pressed men and machinery to clear the debris, officials said that it would take at least a day or two to make the road fit for traffic.

The road is the second thoroughfare of the state capital, the other being the NH-415, connecting Banderdewa, Naharlagun, and Itanagar.

The NH-415 has also been witnessing frequent landslides and it was blocked for a few hours on Monday.

Continuous downpours over the last few days triggered landslides and floods in several districts of the state, disrupting road connectivity. Four people have been killed in the state since June 18 in rain-related mishaps.

The Margherita-Changlang road in Changlang district, Hoj-Potin road in Papum Pare, Balemu-Bomdila road in West Kameng and the Trans Arunachal Highway are blocked due to the landslides.

The Disaster Management Department has issued directives to all deputy commissioners to remain alert for responding to any eventuality promptly. It is also in touch with agencies such as IMD and Central Water Commission (CWC) for early warnings.

Relief centers have been set up in all districts to provide shelter to the affected people.

In the state capital, evacuation and shifting orders were served to 279 houses that were found vulnerable to flood and landslides, an official said.

According to the Disaster Management Department, landslides and floods have damaged 524 houses in 87 villages since April, affecting a total of 11,000 people.

