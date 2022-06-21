Left Menu

At least 15 civilians killed in Kharkiv region by Russian shelling - governor

At least 15 civilians were killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region by Russian shelling on Tuesday, regional governor Oleh Synegubov said in an online posting.

After weeks of relative calm, Russians have intensified shelling of the region. Synegubov said six people had died in and around Kharkiv and another six in Chuhuiv, some 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, while three had died in Zolochiv, 40 km to the northwest of the city.

