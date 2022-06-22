Left Menu

Rains in several Rajasthan divisions

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in the Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

Nokha in Bikaner recorded 5 mm spots of rain while Chhabra (Baran) and Mount Abu (Sirohi) received 4 cm and 3 cm rains, respectively, since Tuesday. Many other areas also recorded below 3 cm spots of rain during this period, according to the Meteorological department.

Light rains are likely to occur in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Wednesday and the weather will remain mainly dry from June 23 to 26.

The department has predicted another wet spell from June 26-27 in Udaipur and Kota divisions.

