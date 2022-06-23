Left Menu

Pre-monsoon rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

The highest maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Banswara.The weather is likely to remain dry in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions during June 23-26, while light rain may occur in Kota and Udaipur divisions.

Pre-monsoon rains were recorded in many areas of Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours till Thursday morning, with the highest of 86 mm being measured in Fatehgarh.

According to the meteorological center in Jaipur, light to heavy rainfall was recorded in many parts of the state during this period.

Besides Fatehgarh, 30 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sam (Jaisalmer), 15 mm in Bansur (Alwar), 12 mm in Gudamalani (Barmer) and nine millimetre in Arnod (Pratapgarh). Day temperatures in many parts of the state remained around 40 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Banswara.

The weather is likely to remain dry in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions during June 23-26, while light rain may occur in Kota and Udaipur divisions. Rainfall activity is also likely in Udaipur and Kota divisions during June 26-27, meteorological department officials said.

