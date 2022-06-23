Left Menu

Dedicated police help desk for transgenders inaugurated in UP

A dedicated police help desk for transgenders was inaugurated at the Qaiserbagh police station under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Thursday.

Updated: 23-06-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:11 IST
A dedicated police help desk for transgenders was inaugurated at the Qaiserbagh police station under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Somen Barma, after inaugurating the help desk, said the help desk has been set up with an aim to provide assistance to the people of third gender in our community. ''The aim is to provide them a safe environment where they can share their problems and seek assistance,'' he told PTI.

Such efforts will make policing more inclusive where the problem of everyone in the society is addressed, the DCP said.

A Sub-Inspector has been made in-charge of the help desk which will remain open round the clock. Two helpline numbers -- 9454403857 and 7839861094 -- dedicated for transgenders to raise grievances were also launched.

