WHO's Tedros disappointed by end of U.S. abortion ruling Roe v Wade

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday he was very disappointed by the overturning of the landmark U.S. abortion ruling Roe v Wade.

"I am very disappointed, because women's rights must be protected. And I would have expected America to protect such rights," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Reuters on the sidelines of a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)