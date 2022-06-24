122.69 lakh houses sanctioned so far under PM Awas Yojana (Urban): Govt

The government Friday said 122.69 lakh houses have so far been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) as the initiative celebrated the seventh anniversary.

In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that more than 1 crore houses have been grounded and over 61 lakh houses completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

At a virtual event, HUA Secretary Manoj Joshi urged states and union territories to expedite construction work in their respective regions to fulfil the target of ''Housing for All''.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015.

According to the ministry, the seventh anniversary celebrations highlighted the important initiatives implemented under PMAY-U Mission, which is one of the largest urban housing programmes in the world.

It said that over the years, various technological and reformative measures have been taken to transform the urban landscape of India.

Six Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge India (GHTC-India) is one such initiative that is promoting globally available construction technologies that are sustainable, eco-friendly and disaster-resilient to enable a paradigm shift in affordable housing.

''The LHPs showcase the best of new-age alternate global technology in the housing construction sector. The project in Chennai has been completed in all respects and was inaugurated by the prime minister on May 26, 2022. LHPs in Rajkot, Indore, Lucknow, Ranchi and Agartala are currently in the making,'' the statement stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)