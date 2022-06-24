Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:13 IST
Bronze statue of Kempegowda will be unveiled soon at Bengaluru airport: K'taka CM
A mammoth 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the architect of Bengaluru city, weighing 220 tonnes, will be unveiled soon at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the progress of the works for installation of the statue at KIA on his return from Delhi.

''The statue of Kempegowda is in its final stages of completion... It is the tallest statue of Kempegowda and it would be unveiled at the earliest. The area around the statue would be beautified,'' Bommai said.

The government intends to unveil the statue along with the inauguration of the Terminal-2 of the international airport, he said while remembering Kempegowda as a great visionary who built Bengaluru.

When Bengaluru is growing at a rapid pace, the Kempegowda statue will be an inspiration for all the development works undertaken by the government, he added.

Bommai said he was in Delhi to sign as one of the proposers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders for the nomination papers of the NDA's candidate in the Presidential poll Droupadi Murmu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

